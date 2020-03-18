1  of  24
Man accused of sexually abusing child wanted in Alabama

(Courtesy of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man wanted on rape and sexual abuse warrants is currently being sought in Alabama.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Allen Dale Stromberg is being sought by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office regarding accusations that he raped and sexually abused a 13-year-old girl. Warrants have signed for first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child against Stromberg, who is reportedly on the run.

“Stromberg holds an Alabama CDL driver license and may be seeking employment as a truck driver of heavy equipment operator,” CrimeStoppers wrote in a press release. “Stromberg may be in the Dothan area.”

Anyone with information regarding Stromberg’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867). You may also use CrimeStoppers 800 number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

A tip on the positive confirmation of Stromberg’s whereabouts could lead to a $5,000 reward.

