WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after a woman was burned during a domestic assault in Warren County on Saturday, August 27.

Vicksburg Daily News reported staff with Merit Health River Region hospital notified the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. about a woman who had arrived at the emergency room with burns reportedly suffered during a domestic assault.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said it appeared the suspect had poured rubbing alcohol on her and set her on fire. She was burned on her shoulders, upper body and legs. She was treated in the emergency room for most of the day, but she was released later that afternoon.

According to the newspaper, law enforcement arrested Samuel Purvis Coley III, 30, at his home in Redwood around 2:15 p.m. He was charged with aggravated assault domestic violence. He will remain at the Warren County Jail until his first appearance in court on Monday.