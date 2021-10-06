Man accused of murdering Alabama police officer convicted on two federal gun charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A federal court jury has returned guilty verdicts against a man accused of shooting and killing an undercover police officer in 2019.

On Wednesday, the jury found Marco Perez guilty of receiving a firearm while under indictment and for possession of a stolen firearm. However, Perez was also acquitted of obstruction of justice by killing a witness and for discharging a firearm in relation to a violent crime.

Perez is charged with shooting undercover policeman Sean Tuder in January 2019 at the Peachtree Apartments in west Mobile. Perez’s attorneys have argued that Tuder never identified himself as a policeman and Perez thought he was being attacked. They have also argued that Perez acted lawfully under Alabama’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

Perez is scheduled to be sentenced in 90 days, where he is facing a sentence up to 15 years in prison.

Perez still faces a capital murder charge in Alabama state court.