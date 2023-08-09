ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Atmore over the weekend remains in the hospital. This is not the first time he has been involved in the death of someone.

24-year-old Hannah Martin was killed late Saturday night while crossing Highway 31 near downtown Atmore. She was headed towards The Tavern Sports Bar when a 2005 Chevy Tahoe driven by 45-year-old Kenneth Harrison from Silverhill hit her.

Her body landed in the parking lot of the Tavern. Attempts to save her life failed and she was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigation.

Meanwhile, Harrison pulled into the parking lot and was attacked and beaten by an angry mob of bar patrons so severely he had to be airlifted to a trauma center where he is currently on life support, according to police.

Back in 2011, Harrison was charged with murder in Baldwin County in the death of Sanford Lee Ledbetter.

The 54-year-old Elberta man had last been seen in 2005 in Magnolia Springs. In January 2006, skeletal remains were found at M&M Bog arena near Elberta. It would take four years before those remains were positively identified as Ledbetter.

Harrison confessed to beating him to death and pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Now it’s Harrison that is clinging to life after being involved in another death. The attack on Harrison is being investigated by the Atmore Police Department who are currently examining video footage and conducting interviews of witnesses to the beating.