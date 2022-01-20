Man accused of killing his mother with sword in Alabama arrested

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of killing his mother with a sword, was booked into the Metro Jail on Wednesday.

Damien Winslow Washam, 23, was detained after he allegedly stabbed and killed his mother 61-year-old Helen Nettles Washam. Washam’s uncle and brother were also injured during the assault.

Washam led deputies on a chase through Highway 158 where he was eventually stopped by spike strips. Washam ran from officers, but was later tased by a deputy and taken to a hospital for his injuries.

During a search of Washam’s car, deputies also found the sword used in the stabbings.

Washam now faces charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, attempt to elude and possession of marijuana.