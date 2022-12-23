JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after his son died from a gunshot wound in Jackson on Thursday.

Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive. Burton Sullivan, 66, is accused of shooting his son, 32-year-old Terrence Skipper, in his thigh during a domestic dispute.

Skipper died from his injuries on the way to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Brown said Sullivan was arrested after confessing to the shooting. The weapon used was recovered.