Man accused of elderly abuse, neglect arrested in southeast Alabama

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The lights are out at Tyler Dalton Perry’s house as he sitting behind bars facing several charges related to elder abuse from events around Nov. 20.

According to court records, Perry is accused of keeping a woman, only identified as “Ms. Perry,” from having any visitors. In addition, he allegedly would threaten to shoot anyone who tried to help the victim by telling them he would “pop a cap” in them. Police say he also kept the heat off in the house.

Perry, 24, also reportedly carried a gun with him at all times, making the victim fear for her safety in her home. It was not revealed how he knew the victim.

When reached for comment by WDHN, the daughter of the victim said she didn’t want to go on camera because her mother had been through enough and didn’t want to put her through more stress.

Dalton-Perry was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree elder abuse, a Class A misdemeanor. He is being held at the Coffee County Jail.