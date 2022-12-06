POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tennessee man has been captured in Kentucky after police say he bought an RV from residents in DeKalb County with fake money.

According to the Powell Police Department, Christopher Shane Gregory was arrested in Kentucky on December 1 when they coordinated with multiple agencies in the state.

Gregory was wanted after authorities said he scammed DeKalb County residents by buying vehicles with counterfeit money.

The RV in question was recovered, and Gregory was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, giving false identification to a law enforcement officer, criminal possession of a forged instrument and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Gregory (Powell Police Dept.)

More charges are expected from the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Barren County Sheriff’s Office and Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky, police said.

Chief Malone with the Powell Police Department thanked the sheriff’s offices, saying if not for their help, Gregory would still be on the run.

Gregory is expected to be extradited back to Alabama to face charges here.