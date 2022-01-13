Man accused in murder of Georgia mother, daughter arrested in Arizona

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – A Birmingham man accused of murdering a mother and daughter in Georgia last week was arrested in Arizona Wednesday, according to state officials.

Joshua Sanders, of Birmingham, Alabama, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Flagstaff, Arizona, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced.

The 27-year-old is accused of shooting a Vidalia mother and her daughter just before 1 p.m. last Thursday.

According to the GBI, officers with the Vidalia Police Department responded that day to two calls to a home on 802 E. 5th Street. The first, a report of a domestic dispute. The second, a shooting.

The GBI said officers arrived to find Latorey Harden, 24, dead on the scene. Her 42-year-old mother was taken to Memorial Health in Savannah in critical condition and later died.

At the time, the GBI said the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a Nissan Rogue, later identified as Pamela Harden’s vehicle.

According to the state agency, the SUV was recovered in Birmingham on Sunday.

Sanders was arrested three days later by the U.S. Marshals Service. He is expected to be extradited to Georgia, facing two counts each of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes, as well as one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with further information on the investigation is asked to call the GBI’s Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Vidalia Police Department at 912-537-4123.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published on Jan. 6 when the double fatal shooting was first reported by the GBI.