BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department responded to the scene of a person shot Tuesday afternoon.

According to public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were on a call at around 3:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots at a separate location and responded.

Officers moved to the 1000 block of 12th Street North at 3:40 p.m., where they found an adult man who had been shot. His injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.