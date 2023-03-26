BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man died from an apparent gunshot wound at the Circle K off the 1700 block of Tallapoosa Street on Sunday.

According to Birmingham Police Department Assistant Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched the scene at around 6 p.m. on report of a person shot. Officers observed a man lying unresponsive in the parking lot, and Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the man deceased.

Fitzgerald said the preliminary investigation revealed the victim was at the Circle K when an unknown suspect opened fire on him. The victim returned fire before collapsing.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the BPD at 205-254-1764 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates as this is a developing story