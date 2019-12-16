Madison County authorities investigate inmate’s death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Alabama are investigating the death of an inmate at a county jail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the inmate died at the jail in Huntsville on Friday afternoon. News outlets reported on Sunday that the inmate’s name hadn’t been publicly released.

The agency said on Twitter that the death appeared to be related to a medical issue, but an exact cause is still being determined.

MCSO is investigating the death of an inmate that happened this afternoon. It appears to be the result of a medical issue but investigators are working to determine the exact cause. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) December 14, 2019

LATEST POSTS