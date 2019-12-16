Madison County authorities investigate inmate’s death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Alabama are investigating the death of an inmate at a county jail.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the inmate died at the jail in Huntsville on Friday afternoon. News outlets reported on Sunday that the inmate’s name hadn’t been publicly released.
The agency said on Twitter that the death appeared to be related to a medical issue, but an exact cause is still being determined.
