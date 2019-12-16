1  of  12
Closings
AG GASTON BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS CULLMAN COUNTY AND CITY SCHOOLS FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOLS GREENE COUNTY SCHOOLS HALE COUNTY SCHOOLS JASPER CITY SCHOOLS LAMAR COUNTY SCHOOLS MARION COUNTY SCHOOLS NORTHPORT CITY COUNCIL PICKENS COUNTY SCHOOLS WALKER COUNTY SCHOOLS

Madison County authorities investigate inmate’s death

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Alabama are investigating the death of an inmate at a county jail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the inmate died at the jail in Huntsville on Friday afternoon. News outlets reported on Sunday that the inmate’s name hadn’t been publicly released.

The agency said on Twitter that the death appeared to be related to a medical issue, but an exact cause is still being determined.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories