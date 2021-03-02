Lunchroom employee charged with making terrorist threat at elementary school

MARGARET, Ala. (WIAT) — A lunchroom employee at Margaret Elementary School was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat at the school Tuesday.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, school resource officers responded to a report of Howard Kurgan, 38, making terrorist threats at the school. The school was placed on lockdown as officers with the Margaret Police Department and the Odenville Police Department secured the building. Kurgan was subsequently arrested.

“We are thankful that there were no injuries and the situation ended without incident,” the department wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Kurgan is being held without bond.