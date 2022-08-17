Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a driver was illegally parked in a handicap parking space at the Pecanland Mall. According to the deputy, the driver was allegedly using another person’s handicap placard.

Once the driver refused to identify herself, the deputy walked back to the patrol unit with the placard and the driver allegedly followed the deputy and tried to grab the placard. The deputy then pushed the driver back and told her to stop.

The driver came towards the deputy again and grabbed his left wrist, trying to grab the placard. The deputy placed the driver under arrest and identified the driver as 26-year-old Kelsee Sherice Harris.

Harris was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Handicapped Parking Penalty, Resisting an Officer, and Battery of a Police Officer.