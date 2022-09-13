CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Caddo Parish Substitute teacher is behind bars after encouraging students to bully a classmate.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report by the Caddo Youth Services Division stating a 24-year-old substitute teacher, Aadrina Smith, encouraged students to commit battery and bully a classmate at North Caddo Elementary Middle School on August 23.

Det. Dennis Williams said Smith offered to pay five different students $5 each to tackle their classmate during the P.E. class.

CPSO says video of the incident shows Smith verbally communicating with five students and appeared to congratulate three who participated in the battery. Smith sat on the bleachers while the victim lay on the gym floor and later got up. She did not help the victim or report the incident.

Smith was arrested Monday and is booked into Caddo Correctional Center on five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and malfeasance in office.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.