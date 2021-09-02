Louisiana man, juvenile charged with stolen property, narcotics in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover police arrested two individuals Wednesday morning after stopping a vehicle that was reported stolen.

At approximately 1 a.m., HPD stopped a vehicle near Tyler Crest Ln. that was reported stolen from New Orleans, La. The driver, 21-year-old Jermone Brown, was taken into custody along with the 16-year-old passenger.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers said they found a stolen handgun, illegal narcotics and multiple identifying and financial documents that belong to unrelated individuals.

Brown was set to be transferred to Jefferson County Jail Thursday evening and is charged with the following:

Receiving Stolen Property 1 st degree

degree Trafficking in Stolen Identities

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree

The juvenile male has been transferred to the Jefferson County Family Court system and is charged with the following:

Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol

Receiving Stolen Property 1 st degree

degree Receiving Stolen Property 3 rd degree

degree Trafficking in Stolen Identities

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree

Brown is being held on a bond totaling $60,500.