ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a man from Louisiana on charges related to a fatal crash in St. Clair County Sunday night.

According to ALEA, authorities arrived near mile marker 150 along I-20 just outside of Pell City on reports of a two-vehicle crash just before 5:45 p.m. Sunday. During the investigation, troopers discovered that a motorcycle and a Nissan Altima were involved in the crash.

Authorities say the Altima struck the motorcycle from the back which led to the crash. Deborah and Garry Barrett were on the motorcycle when the collision happened. Deborah Barrett, 62, was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene. Garry Barrett, 63, was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Altima was later identified as Joe Jenkins, 66, of Arcadia, La. He was later charged with driving under the influence, manslaughter and assault after authorities investigated the crash. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time.