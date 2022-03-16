WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Joshua White Jr., 18, of West Monroe was arrested after officers spoke to his former girlfriend about an incident that happened on March 5, 2022.

Joshua White Jr.

According to a police report, during the evening hours of March 5, the victim told authorities she and White were drinking alcoholic beverages. During that time, White poured an unknown flammable liquid on her head and body. The victim told officers White then took a lighter and began lighting her on fire.

The victim received severe burns to her head, neck, face, chest, arms and legs. The victim told police that White told her about a week ago that he wanted to set someone on fire to see what it was like. She also stated she was scared White would kill her if she reported the abuse.

In addition to the burns on her body, deputies saw that her hair was burned on the right side of her head.

White was arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse Battery-Serious Injury Burning on March 15, 2022. His bond has not yet been set.