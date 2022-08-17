PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joshua Alexander Skal, 32, of Baton Rouge, is currently behind bars in the Assumption Parish Jail after a recent traffic stop on LA 70 East.

The traffic stop was initiated by an I.C.E. deputy on Wednesday, August 17.

The deputy proceeded to speak with the Baton Rouge man.

“During that process, the deputy noted factors consistent with illegal drug activity,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A subsequent search uncovered the items listed below:

149.4 grams of Psilocybin (mushrooms)

Assorted drug paraphernalia

Skal was then taken into custody and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

The 32-year-old is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Psilocybin (Mushrooms), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding 103/55 MPH Zone, Illegal Window Tint, Vehicle License Required, No License Plate and Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Bond for Joshua Alexander Skal will be set by Judge Verdigets.