BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A loaded handgun was detected at a carry-on bag screening in Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport on Monday.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, a male passenger presented his carry-on bag for screening. After a TSA officer saw the image of a handgun inside the bag, the Birmingham Police Department was notified and took possession of the weapon at the checkpoint.

“These firearms detected at the airport security checkpoints create a dangerous situation for the Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) and the surrounding passengers and public,” said Birmingham’s TSA Federal Security Director Tara Corse in a release. “Firearms and prohibited items are never allowed in carry-on luggage. Travelers are allowed to bring their firearms if they declare the weapon with their airline, pack it in a locked, hard-sided case, and only in their checked bag.”

Those who bring a gun to a security checkpoint face a federal financial civil penalty that can be as high as $14,950. The TSA decides the penalty amount based on the circumstances in each case.

Including the handgun that was found Monday, 49 firearms have been detected at the Birmingham airport in 2023. Last year, 55 firearms were discovered at the airport’s security checkpoint. In 2021, it was 72.

Click here for information on how to properly travel with a firearm. Travelers are also encouraged to contact their airline to see if it has more requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.