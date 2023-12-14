BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Leeds woman was sentenced Thursday on drug charges she pleaded guilty to in September, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent Carlton L. Peeples announced.

Joannah Ruth Ruoho, 34, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine by U.S. District Court Judge Corey L. Maze.

According to the plea agreement, a Moody Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on Ruoho in February 2022. When she rolled down her window, the officer smelled marijuana in the car.

The officer asked to search the vehicle and found a bag with methamphetamine inside it, two prepackaged cannabis bags containing methamphetamine, two clear plastic bags containing marijuana, a plastic bag containing mushrooms and a glass pipe with narcotics residue on it. A loaded Taurus PT140 G2 .40 S&W pistol was also found underneath the driver’s seat.

The FBI investigated the case alongside the MPD. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brittany Byrd prosecuted the case.