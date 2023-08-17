LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Leeds Alabama Police Department arrested a woman who was allegedly observed attempting to break into over a dozen cars Tuesday.

According to LAPD’s Facebook post, detectives reportedly observed Brittany Renae Robinson attempt to break into 13 separate vehicles in a parking lot in the 8500 Block of Whitfield Avenue on Tuesday. Robinson attempted to open vehicles’ doors by using a key.

Robinson was then observed opening an undercover vehicle’s door and entering the car.

After witnessing this fourteenth attempt, law enforcement arrested Robinson and charged her with 13 counts of attempted unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, one count of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and one count of resisting arrest.

She is currently incarcerated at the St. Clair County Jail with a total bond of $50,000.