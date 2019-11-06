Leeds Police Department looking for three suspects in counterfeit money case

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Leeds Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying three individuals.

According to post from the LPD Facebook page, the individuals are suspected of passing counterfeit money.

The Leeds Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the individuals and vehicle posted below. The… Posted by Leeds Alabama Police Department on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Anyone with information on the case or the whereabouts of the individuals is encouraged to contact Investigator Smith at 205-699-0940.

