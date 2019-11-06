Leeds Police Department looking for three suspects in counterfeit money case

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Leeds Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying three individuals.
According to post from the LPD Facebook page, the individuals are suspected of passing counterfeit money.
Anyone with information on the case or the whereabouts of the individuals is encouraged to contact Investigator Smith at 205-699-0940.
