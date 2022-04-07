LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Leeds Police Department has arrested a man who had allegedly robbed several banks across Mississippi and Alabama.

56-year-old Jasper Michael Wagner, from Tupelo, Mississippi, was arrested through assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, according to Leeds PD Chief Paul Irwin. Wagner was caught after his vehicle was found at a Days Inn Motel on Asheville Road in Leeds.

“I am very appreciative of our officers and their dedication to duty. I am thankful for cooperation that we have with other law enforcement agencies especially the Moody Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Officers who we work with daily to stop violent criminals like on this occasion,” Irwin said in a written statement. “With their assistance, we took this violent criminal in custody without injury to the defendant or a law enforcement officer. These men and women go out every day to remove dangerous criminals from our community with valor. I am excited that we removed him before he could victimize someone in our community.”

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Moody Police Department responded to assist the LPD in taking Wagner into custody.