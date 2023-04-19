LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — A Leeds man was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges Wednesday, attorney Prim Escalona announced.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Scotty Blaikie, 42, was sentenced to 110 months in prison. Blaikie pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine in December 2022.

According to the plea agreement, on December 14, 2021, Irondale police initiated a traffic stop on Blaikie. When officers approached the vehicle, they observed a rifle bag laying in the back seat. Officers had him get out of the vehicle and performed a pat down when they found 28.92 grams of methamphetamine from the pockets of the jacket Blaikie was wearing.