LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Leeds Police Department (LPD) announced Thursday it discovered an illegal gambling operation that resulted in an arrest last week.

LPD Operations Support Unit detectives and the Leeds SWAT team conducted a search warrant in the 7100 block of Elliott Lane on July 20 in relation to an illegal gambling operation, according to the LPD. During the search, police found five illegal gambling machines, cash and two handguns.

Thomas Jeffery Bynum, a 56-year-old Leeds resident, was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of a gambling device and one count of promoting gambling.

“It is amazing that a person would bring and set up this type of establishment in such a great neighborhood,” LPD Chief Paul Irwin said in a release. “I appreciate the officers outstanding work in this operation and the many other operations they have been conducting on a daily basis.”