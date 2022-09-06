BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The leader of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization was sentenced to more than 15 years on gun and drug charges Thursday.

According to United States Attorney Prim Escalona, the organization operated in the Ross Bridge neighborhood of Hoover. Robert Ozment, 49, of Hoover was sentenced to 186 months for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing several firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On March 19, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Ozment’s house in Hoover. Officers seized more than one kilogram of crystal meth, five firearms and $11,676. An oscillating fan with a hidden video camera was also seized and showed Ozment engaged in the sale of meth.

Gary Mitchell, 34, Nikolas Wilson, 43, and Donald Kimbrough, 37, were previously sentenced for intent to distribute meth. Rodney Russell, 45, has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing on Sept. 22.