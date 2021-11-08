Lawrence County deputy arrested for DUI, speeding in construction zone

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence and speeding in a construction zone.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest to News 19 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Arrest records show 33-year-old Sgt. David O’Neal Allen was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding through a construction zone with no workers present. He was arrested by Decatur Police and booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Allen’s municipal bond is set at $1,000 for the DUI and $300 for speeding.