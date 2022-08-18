COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies worked to recover marijuana that was being illegally grown in Coosa County Thursday.

In a since-deleted statement released on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed that several agencies, including two helicopters, were called to retrieve the marijuana.

“This operation was a group effort with several agencies around the state,” Howell said in the statement. “I appreciate everyone’s assistance with helping us to continue to eradicate illegal drugs in Coosa County.”

Agencies that assisted in the operation include the Alabama National Guard Counterdrug Unit, ALEA SWAT, SBI and the EMA. and the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office.