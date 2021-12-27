Law enforcement searching east Alabama property near home where 5-year-old girl’s body was found

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday, Russell County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the woods near the Phenix City home where a 5-year-old girl was found dead two weeks ago.

Jeremy Williams, 33, was arrested and is in the Russell County Jail facing a capital murder charge in the death Kamarie Holland, whose body was found Dec. 13 in the house.

There is a gag order issued by Circuit Court Judge David Johnson in the case and law enforcement can not comment on the case or investigation.

The abandoned home is located on 15th Avenue near West End Cemetery. Williams once lived in the house, Sheriff Heath Taylor said. His comments came after Williams was arrested, but before the gag order restricting information on the case was issued.

Holland was reported missing to the Columbus Police Department on Dec. 13 by her mother. After a frantic search, the girl’s body was found later that night in Phenix City,

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department are conducting investigations. Williams is the only suspect who has been charged in the case.