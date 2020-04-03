Law enforcement conduct drug sting in Carbon Hill

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a raid based on a report of drug activity at a home in Carbon Hill Thursday afternoon.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Narcotics, and K9 Divisions, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, executed a search warrant on NW 2nd Street.

“As the SWAT Unit arrived at the residence, Jefferson County deputies in the helicopter observed a subject, that was standing in the back yard, crawl under the house in an attempt to hide from the entry team,” a post on the Walker County Sheriff’s Office read. “They were able to relay that to the ground team who removed the subject from the crawl space.”

Stephen Greer Hutchens, 72, of Carbon Hill, was arrested and charged for two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Others who were arrested Thursday include:

Bobby Ray Garner, 38, of Jasper, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Merri Susan Herald, 46, of Carbon Hill, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics Investigator Blair Huddleston led the investigation.

“We are thankful to be able to partner with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, who are able to bring valuable assets to Walker County to assist us in surveillance, tracking, and the capture of drug dealers,” the statement read.

