Former Bama standout Henry Ruggs III involved in fiery fatal crash, faces DUI resulting in death

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) catches the game winning touchdown pass in front of New York Jets cornerback Lamar Jackson (38) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, and former University of Alabama player, Henry Ruggs III is facing a felony charge of DUI in a fiery crash that left one person dead Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

The fiery crash involved two cars. One was driven by Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, police said.

Henry Ruggs III (Courtesy: AP)

The crash was reported around 3:39 a.m. on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway and caused the complete closure of Rainbow between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road for several hours as police investigated.

Image courtesy KLAS

Ruggs, 22, was the Raiders first pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played for the University of Alabama.

Prominent Las Vegas attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld released the following statement.

“On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III, we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgement until all the facts are gathered.” DAVID CHESNOFF, ESQ. AND RICHARD SCHONFELD, ESQ.

Metro police called fatal investigators to the scene but have not confirmed any injuries or fatalities.

The Raiders’ released the following statement via Twitter:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.