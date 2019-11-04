Large police presence in Bessemer, escaped convict in custody

Breaking News
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The male suspect, of Morgan County, is in custody.

The teenage girl that was with the suspect is also in custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Bessemer police are on the scene near the ramp from Eastern Valley Road to I-459 Southbound. According to Chief Roper of Bessemer Police, officers are searching for an escaped convict that started a chase. The suspect had a teenage girl with him.

Hoover police, who are assisting, pursued the escaped convict until he wrecked on Exit 1.

The area of I-459 Southbound and Eastern Valley Road is currently blocked.

