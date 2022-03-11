LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Lamar County man was found guilty by a jury for felony elder abuse.

Terrance Moore, 30, of Vernon, confronted a 70-year-old woman on July 11, 2020 when she came outside to write down his license tag number for being parked in front of her house. Court documents say he became angry with her, grabbed her arm and caused her to bleed.

The trial began on Monday and returned a guilty verdict for first-degree elder abuse the following day. The sentencing will take place at a later date. Moore could face between 10 years to life in prison for the Class A felony.

“I appreciate the jury’s service this week in deciding this very important case,” said District Attorney Andy Hamlin. “This was not an easy case to try as the victim has since passed away due to illness.”