Lamar County bank robber sentenced to 20 years

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lamar County Circuit Court announced on Wednesday that a man who admitted to robbing a bank has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

Johnny Lynn Cordell, 53, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery. On July 25, 2019, he stole $4,000 from Sulligent First National Bank.

Just before noon of that day, Cordell entered the bank and handed the clerk a note that stated, “this is a robbery.” The note also indicated that the clerks should not contact police because there were two men waiting outside.

Members of the Sulligent Police Department, with assistance from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation, were able to retrieve video surveillance footage of the robbery.

Cordell, who is from Empire in Walker County, was apprehended and taken into custody by the Sumiton Police Department after it was determined he was the man in the video.

“I’m glad he decided to take responsibility for his actions,” District Attorney Andy Hamlin said. “Unfortunately, he also made the decision to go into a bank in the middle of the day, to victimize the employees who were there to do their jobs and steal what didn’t belong to him. Based on these actions and his criminal history, I am satisfied with the outcome.”