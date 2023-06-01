BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — They are still no arrests after a string of shootings over the Memorial Holiday weekend, as Birmingham Police Department continues to ask the community for help.

The gun violence spree in Birmingham began Friday night and detectives have made little headway in solving the crimes that left two people dead.

Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department says one of the most shocking crimes took place at the Dr. Morrell Todd Homes in Kingston, which left a man dead.

“One of the most tragic incidents was a situation that took place in Kingston, where you had over 90 rounds that registered on our shot spotter system,” Fitzgerald said. “In a crowded parking lot, [close to] kids, family members. Anyone could have been struck by gunfire. That says this person feels as though they can get away with it.”

Ken Foreman is a former U.S. Marshall who is Public Safety Director for Birmingham’s Public Housing Authority. He says the units are closely monitored to prevent and investigate criminal activity.

“We have video cameras around all of our properties. We have 14 properties with about 499 video cameras,” Foreman said. “We have license plate readers as well. Over 70 license plate reader cameras.”

Foreman also points out that the shooters from Friday’s incident were not residents of the complex and says the safety of his residents is a priority.

“The safety of our residents here at the housing authority district is paramount. We put people first, we are people-minded, we want our residents to have a safe place to live,” Foreman said.

If you have any information that could be helpful in any of these cases, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777. You can remain anonymous.