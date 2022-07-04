CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is wanted in connection to a kidnapping attempt Monday afternoon.

Tony Lamar White was last seen on foot in the area of 4th Street in Anniston. According to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies and teams are on the lookout for him.

Calhoun County 911 reports White may have been involved with the kidnapping of Betty Cobb, who was initially reported missing by CCSO. She has been reportedly been found safe and is being treated at a local hospital.

If you have any contact with him, call 911 immediately.