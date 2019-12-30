Kidnapping suspect leads Brookside police on pursuit, holds victim at knifepoint

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect with an extensive criminal history including assault, kidnapping and narcotics arrests was arrested and is in police custody after a kidnapping at knifepoint Sunday.

On Sunday around 2:45 p.m., a citizen notified Brookside PD of a kidnapping in progress on Brookside Coalburg Road. The suspect in this incident has been identified as Sean E. Sanders of Los Angeles, California. He was driving a white van and kidnapped a female at knifepoint, police report.

Two Brookside patrol units observed the van passing Sharon Heights Baptist church where Sanders rammed a witness’ vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but he fled on Bivins Brookside Road. At that point, officers engaged a vehicle pursuit.

Police officers called for additional units to respond to assist in the pursuit. Officers were able to block Sanders’ vehicle on Mt. Olive Road where they observed an injured female victim bleeding from her head being held against her will and forced to the floorboard by Sanders, police report. Officers attempted to enter the suspect’s vehicle, but he fought officers and rammed a police unit ultimately fleeing the scene.

(Courtesy/Brookside Police Dept. Facebook)

Officers pursued the vehicle again and requested tactical response units to assist. As the vehicle approached the area of Joe Nail Road, officers barricaded Sanders’ vehicle. He then attempted to run over a Brookside police officer at which time the officer shot into the vehicle that then drove into the front yard of a nearby residence.

Assisting officers barricaded the suspect vehicle and established a tactical perimeter surrounding the vehicle. During this time, Sanders held the victim at knifepoint barricaded in the rear of the van, police say. Tactical response units and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene. Officers attempted to negotiate with Sanders as he held the victim hostage. The suspect was demanding the officers kill him.





(Courtesy/Brookside Police Dept. Facebook)

Then, the tactical units breached the rear of Sanders’ vehicle, made entry into the vehicle, rescued the victim, and took the suspect into custody.

Once police had Sanders in custody, they learned about his extensive criminal history involving assault, kidnapping, and narcotics arrests. The van was barricaded with a cage in the back, wire cages over the windows, with blankets covering the inside preventing anyone from seeing inside, police observed. The doors were also chained shut from the inside.

He was transported to the Brookside Jail pending multiple felony charges.

The victim involved in the kidnapping incident was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Two Brookside officers were injured during the entry and arrest of the suspect. They were treated on the scene.

No further information is available at this time. Charges will be formally announced as the investigation continues.