Kidnapped woman leads detectives to scene of homicide near St. Vincent’s East

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide near Medical Park Drive.

On Friday, December 13, a woman called 911 to report that she was being held against her will at some apartments in Center Point. At around 4:40 p.m., deputies tracked her phone tot eh apartments located at 30 Shadowood Circle, the sheriff’s office reports.

Once deputies arrived, they discovered a woman falling down the stairs with her hands bound together by zip ties. She had visible injuries, officials say, and was treated on the scene by paramedics and later transported to the hospital.

As detectives continued to investigate this crime, they found out that the victim had knowledge of a homicide that occurred and it was possibly the reason she was kidnapped.

The information led detectives to search a wooded area off Medical Park Drive East on Saturday, December 14.

After an extensive search, they discovered the body of a female in a secluded area, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. The area was secured until daylight when the body could be removed. Evidence technicians processed the crime scene and the body was transported to the Coroner’s Office for examination.

At this time, Sheriff’s Detectives have identified the suspects in this offense and is tracking their location.

Check back for more updates.