BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday on child exploitation charges, according to US Attorney Prim F. Escalona.

Aden Willis Yeager, 21, of Louisville, is charged with one count of production of child pornography, one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography tied to events that occurred between April 2020 and October 2020 in Tuscaloosa County.

FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case along with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force and the University of Alabama Police Department.

Yeager was previously charged with sexual extortion and over ten counts of obscene matter charges involving victims under the age of 17 in 2020.

The maximum penalty for the production of child pornography is 30 years and the penalty for coercion and enticement of a minor is 10 years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The maximum penalty for transportation and possession of child pornography is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.