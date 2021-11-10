Juveniles linked to recent Morgan County church vandalism, arrested after chase in stolen vehicle in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Six juveniles ranging in age from 11 to 14 in a stolen 2008 Ford Expedition were finally stopped when Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division and officers from the Prattville Police Department used a spike strip to deflate the vehicle’s tires, according to a news release.

One of those juveniles, the 14-year-old alleged driver, will face charges.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirms that several of the juveniles were recently involved in the vandalism of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in Somerville.

ALEA Troopers tried to stop the vehicle on I-65, but the Ford fled into nearby Prattville where it hit “several vehicles in an attempt to elude law enforcement,” according to the release.

After authorities used a spike strip to deflate the vehicle’s tires, it crashed into two vehicles at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Main Street.

ALEA said in the release there were six juveniles in the Ford, ages 11, 12, two 13-year-olds, and two 14-year-olds. The alleged 14-year-old driver faces receiving stolen property first degree, assault first degree, speeding, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment charges.

ALEA continues to investigate.