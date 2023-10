HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hueytown Police Department is investigating a shooting after a juvenile male was killed Saturday morning.

According to HPD, officers received calls reporting a drive-by shooting in the 1000 block of 27th Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile male in the back seat of a vehicle and pronounced him dead at the scene.

HPD is currently investigating.

