PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — Pleasant Grove police officers are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

According to authorities, officers arrived to the 1000 block of 10th Street at around 8 p.m. and found a 16-year-old who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Pleasant Grove paramedics arrived and transported the victim to Children’s Hospital.

Authorities say a 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody and transported to juvenile intake for processing and charging.