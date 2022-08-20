ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School.

According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County Board of Education of their findings and took a juvenile into custody.

The juvenile was transported to the Coosa Valley Detention Center.