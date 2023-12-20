HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people were injured following a police chase that ended in a wreck in Hueytown Tuesday night.

At around midnight, a Hueytown police officer observed a stolen vehicle traveling on Brooklane Drive. The officer attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of Davey Allison Blvd and Brooklane Drive but as he approached the car, the driver sped off.

A chase then ensued before the stolen vehicle wrecked near the intersection of Woodward Drive and Jaybird Road. A passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Children’s Hospital. He was later taken into custody and transported to a detention center on a first-degree receiving stolen property charge.

The case is still under investigation by HPD, with additional charges possible.