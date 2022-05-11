TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa have made an arrest in a shooting that left five people injured Monday night.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, warrants were obtained for a juvenile suspect after authorities spoke to witnesses, watched surveillance video and collected evidence. The suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the suspect’s age, their identity is being withheld. They have been charged as an adult with five counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The shooting took place Monday around 9:30 p.m. at the Hay Court Housing Complex. Four of the victims who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries while one was reported to be in critical condition.

The suspect is now being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $336,000 bond.