WALNUT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — A juvenile has been charged with second-degree assault following an incident at West End High School on Thursday.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), the school resource officer at West End High School was alerted to an incident involving an assault to a faculty member. The faculty member was taken to a hospital for treatment and remains there as of Friday afternoon. There were no other students or faculty members involved in the incident.

ECSO investigators worked with the Etowah County District Attorney’s Office and Etowah County juvenile probation office on charges. No other information about the juvenile is being released because of their age.

“The safety of all of the teachers and students are the main goal of the Sheriff and the School Resource Division,” ECSO Sheriff Jonathon Horton said in a release.