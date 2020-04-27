17-year-old arrested in vehicle theft with child inside

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old for a vehicle theft Friday night.

On Friday night at 9:48, a vehicle with a baby still inside of it was stolen on the 2600 Block of 5th Way Northwest in Center Point. The child was found almost an hour later on the porch of a nearby home.

A call was made to the Birmingham Police Department Saturday morning with a sighting of the stolen vehicle at the 600 Block of Earline Circle.

Deputies were able to make an arrest based on the witness’s description. When confronted, the juvenile admitted fault to stealing the car but claimed he had no idea there was a baby inside and that once he learned, he tried to return the baby back to its family.

The juvenile says he would like to apologize to the baby’s mother. The juvenile will not be charged as an adult in this case.

LATEST POSTS