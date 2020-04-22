Juvenile arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have made an arrest in connection to a February homicide that left a teenager dead.

The suspect, in this case, is a juvenile, Birmingham Police report, therefore their identity will remain confidential.

The Birmingham Police Department detectives presented information gathered on the case. After review, an order was issued with the Jefferson County Family Court Division for murder and the suspect was arrested.

On February 6, police responded to the shooting death of 18-year-old Aaron Johnson. Police arrived to the 2300 block of 27th Street, Ensley, and found Johnson lying on the walkway unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon investigation, police believe the juvenile suspect approached Johnson and an argument happened. Shortly after the argument began, Johnson was shot. Police say the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

Wednesday, April 22, Birmingham Police report the suspect was arrested and transported to Family Court where he will remain in custody.

