LINEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A juvenile is under arrest following a shooting in Lineville Sunday night.

According to Lineville Police, officers arrived to the 200 block of Gibbons St. to discover a 33-year-old man shot several times. The victim was air lifted to UAB Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police confirm a juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting, but have not released any further details.